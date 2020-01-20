Weather Story
Increasing cloudiness but dry and seasonably cold. Areas of light snow over the west tonight.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. East northeast wind around 6 mph.
Tonight
A slight chance of snow between 11pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Light west wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. West southwest wind around 9 mph.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. West wind 8 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 33.
