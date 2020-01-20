Weather Story

Increasing cloudiness but dry and seasonably cold. Areas of light snow over the west tonight.

Today

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. East northeast wind around 6 mph.

Tonight

A slight chance of snow between 11pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Light west wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. West southwest wind around 9 mph.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 33.