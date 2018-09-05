Motorcyclist Dies in Crash Near Cheyenne

CHEYENNE– On September 3, 2018 a fatal crash occurred at milepost 26.5 on US 85 near Cheyenne, Wyoming.

At 10:30 am, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a two-vehicle collision.

A 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling southbound on US 85 when the vehicle crossed the center lane and entered into the northbound lane of travel before colliding head-on with a 2008 Chevrolet Trail Blazer.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The rider of the motorcycle was thrown from his vehicle and sustained fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

The driver of Trail Blazer received minor injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center by ground ambulance where he was treated and released.

The crash caused U.S. 85 north of Cheyenne to be temporarily closed for several hours while an investigation was completed.

The driver of the Harley Davidson motorcycle has been identified as 44-year-old Aurora, Colorado resident Timothy Klibbe.

This is the 70th fatality on Wyoming’s highways in 2018 compared to 103 in 2017, 81 in 2016, and 108 in 2015 to date.