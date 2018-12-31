New State Report Card Offers Information On Wyoming Schools

CHEYENNE — If you’ve ever wanted to take a deeper look into how your local school is performing, then the Wyoming Department of Education is here to help.

The department has developed a new tool for parents, educators, and others to access information about Wyoming schools and districts. That information is now available at wyomingmeasuresup.com.

The Wyoming Department of Education created the user-friendly website to house its State Report Card, a requirement of the federally mandated Every Student Succeeds Act.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“Transparency and public engagement are two of the main tenets of the Every Student Succeeds Act,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow. “Our state report card gives everyone the ability to easily find information on their school and see how it compares to other schools in their district and across the state.”

Visitors to the new report card can view information from the 2017-18 school year at the state, district, and school level. Sections include school performance, assessments, enrollment, graduation, teachers, and more.

The State Report Card is an ongoing, annual requirement of the Every Student Succeeds Act, and will be updated and improved every year.