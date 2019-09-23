New Surgeon Joins Sweetwater Memorial Orthopedic Clinic

ROCK SPRINGS– Dr. Tony Pedri is bringing new orthopedic specialties to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

The Rock Springs native will join Drs. Jacques Denker and Joseph Oliver at the Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Clinic of Sweetwater Memorial beginning October 1st.

“We are so excited that Dr. Pedri is joining our hospital and clinic family,” said Sweetwater Memorial CEO Irene Richardson. “He brings a high level of skill and expertise in orthopedic surgery, and our community will benefit greatly by having him here.”

Dr. Pedri attended medical school at the University of Washington School of Medicine and completed residency training in all aspects of orthopedics at the University of New Mexico. He recently completed an additional year of training specializing in orthopedic trauma at the University of Minnesota – Regions Trauma Center.

He will be one of only two orthopedic physicians in Wyoming who has completed an Orthopedic Trauma Fellowship. The fellowship provides additional training in the care of the most complex fractures of any bone in the body except spine and skull. As an orthopedic traumatologist, he specializes in minimally invasive fracture fixation techniques, fractures about the pelvis and hipbone socket, and fractures involving the joints.

“After I completed the fellowship, I was hired by the University of Minnesota and I am currently on faculty in the Department of Orthopedics as a clinical instructor at Regions Trauma Center,” he stated. “I am leaving that position to come to Rock Springs.”

“My fellowship and my current position working at a Level 1 trauma center have allowed me to take care of the most severely injured and sickest patients that require expertise and a level of care not usually available anywhere but a trauma center,” Pedri said. This means more people can be treated here at home, as opposed to being sent to Salt Lake City or some other hospital outside of the county.

After graduating from Rock Springs High School in 2005 Pedri attended Western Wyoming Community College, where he received an Associate of Science degree. He earned a Bachelor of Science in biology and chemistry from the University of Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He went on to complete his Doctorate of Medicine from the University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle.

Pedri said he’s excited to return to Rock Springs. The vast majority of his relatives still live in the area, including his father Gary Pedri.

“I had the opportunity to move back and didn’t want to pass it up,” he said. “My wife and I love spending time outdoors and are greatly looking forward to raising our three kids in southwestern Wyoming and enjoying everything the community has to offer.”