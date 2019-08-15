One Death in Fatal Crash Near Buffalo

BUFFALO — On August 14, 2019, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 74 on Interstate 90 east of Buffalo, Wyoming. Around 4:50 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a one-vehicle rollover.

A 2006 Toyota Tacoma pulling a Mini Lite camper was traveling westbound on Interstate 90. The camper the Toyota was pulling started to sway side to side, causing the driver to lose control of the Toyota. The Toyota exited the roadway and overturned.

The driver of the Toyota has been identified as 55-year-old Poulsbo, Washington resident Rebecca L. Marshall. Marshall was wearing her seatbelt and transported to the Johnson County Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. The front passenger has been identified as 70-year-old Poulsbo, Washington resident Steven E. Marshall. He was wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Driver inexperience is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This is the 104th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 65 in 2018, 94 in 2017, and 73 in 2016 to date.