One-Vehicle Crash Near Laramie Claims the Life of California Man

LARAMIE — An Oakland, CA man was killed Tuesday evening when he lost control of his vehicle on icy Interstate 80 near Laramie.

The crash occurred at milepost 302 just before 7 p.m., according to a statement issued by the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Troopers were dispatched to the area and found a 1994 BMW car off the roadway and overturned. The driver of the BMW has been identified as 61-year-old Oakland, California resident Reuben Archie.

Archie was not wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash, according to the report by the WHP.

This is the 109 the fatality on Wyoming’s highways in 2018 compared to 121 in 2017, 111

in 2016, and 142 in 2015 to date.