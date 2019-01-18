Pacheco Chosen to Carry Torch During Special Olympics in Abu Dhabi

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs Police Chief Dwane Pacheco has been selected as a member of the Final Leg team that will carry the torch throughout the United Arab Emirates before the 2019 Special Olympics World Games in March.

Pacheco will be one of 112 “Guardians of the Flame” as they runs the Flame of Hope through the UAE, finally stopping in Abu Dhabi, the site of the 2019 Games.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run Final Leg (LETR) for the 2019 World Games takes place from March 3 to March – 14 and includes 96 law enforcement officer runners, 10 Special Olympics athletes, and logistics personnel.

The run is designed to will raise excitement for the World Games throughout the country. LETR for Special Olympics is Special Olympics’ largest grass-roots fundraiser and public awareness vehicle in the world.

Nearly 100,000 law enforcement members in all 50 states, 12 Canadian provinces, and 44 countries contribute to LETR efforts annually as Guardians of the Flame, ensuring the delivery of the Flame to the opening ceremony of local Special Olympics competitions, state/provincial games, and national/regional games.

You can show your support for the LETR for Special Olympics by donating to Chief

Pacheco’s fundraising page or a donation by check can be dropped off at the RSPD. All donations will be sent to Washington DC.

The donations are tax deductible and go towards offsetting the costs of the trip and

to sponsor 10 athletes. With your donation, you can be a part of enriching the lives of people with intellectual disabilities and their communities through sports, education, and healthy living.

Your donation ensures athletes can be on the field 365 days a year, spreading joy and making memories. For more information on the Final Leg team and the members participating, please visit www.letr- finalleg.org.

Link to donation page:

https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/SOLAR/DwanePachecofbclid=IwAR20kFG9LjQFwVD8PuKtsl73hTmxMhII3EbE5sMF7lLObMAox7_-tB5Aedo