Pinedale Receives Project Funding For New Dump and Water Filling Station

CHEYENNE — Tourists in buses and recreational vehicles traveling through Pinedale will soon have better facilities to dump and fill their vehicles thanks to new money allocated through the Wyoming Business Council.

The WBC Board of Directors recommended four Business Ready Community (BRC) funding requests and approved six Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) applications during its December 6 meeting in Laramie.

Pinedale requests a $179,062 BRC Community Development Enhancement grant to construct a dump and water filling station for recreational vehicles, tour buses and industrial tank trucks.

The location will be marketed to tour bus companies that travel through Pinedale on the way to Jackson and Yellowstone, increasing tourist traffic in Pinedale and spurring economic growth in the immediate area.

Funds will also be used to add a power box near the American Legion to replace the need for generators at events such as the Green River Rendezvous, brew fest and other gatherings. (Board recommends full funding.)

Other Wyoming towns receiving funds for various projects included Sheridan, Alpine, Guernsey, Glenrock and Torrington.

For more information about these projects, visit the Wyoming Business Council website, www.wyomingbusiness.org, or call 1-800-262-3425.