Pronghorns Advance to Semifinals With Win Over Hulett

FARSON — One half of football was all the Farson-Eden Pronghorns needed in order to secure a dominating win over the Hulett Red Devils.

Farson scored 76 points in the first half to give them a 60 point advantage over the Red Devils. The Pronghorns will advance to the next round of the playoffs for a chance to make it to the state championship game.

Pronghorns Control First Half

The Red Devils’ defense, which has been suspect throughout the season, did not have an impact on the Pronghorns throughout the first half. All nine offensive possessions for Farson equated into touchdowns on the scoreboard.

Clancy Gines started the first quarter off with back-to-back touchdowns for the Pronghorns. The first score being a 61-yard run and a 49-yard touchdown run that followed. Gines had 115 rushing yards on three carries after the first two offensive drives.

After getting a defensive stop and forcing a turnover on downs, the Pronghorns looked to Lain Mitchelson who recorded the third score on a 69-yard touchdown run. Farson had a 20-0 lead over Hulett with five minutes left in the quarter.

Despite the shockingly quick deficit, the Pronghorns allowed a rare 43-yard touchdown pass to give Hulett it’s first score. Jhett Letellier connected with Ethan Dykes on the score. The two also scored again on the following possession with a 30-yard touchdown pass to cut Farson’s lead 26-16.

Farson’s defense stiffened which gave Hulett problems going into the second quarter. After stopping the Red Devils on Farson’s own 4-yard line, Mitchelson broke off a 56-yard run to set up a one-yard touchdown by Gines.

The Pronghorns forced three turnovers during the quarter, two of which resulted in scores by Mitchelson. An interception returned for a touchdown and a scoop and score would contribute to the 76-16 lead at the half.

Farson continued the dominating performance in the second half and scored 14 points with a running clock. Farson will advance to the semifinals to play Little Snake River next week.