Republic Central Committee to Select Three Candidates for Commissioner Vacancy

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Republican Central Committee will select three candidates to present to the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners on Saturday, June 8, to fill the vacancy left when Commissioner Don Van Matre passed.

The Central Committee began their search for candidates after the commissioners declared vacancy on May 22. Learn more about the process of declaring vacancy here.

Sixteen candidates have entered their names to be considered. The candidates include:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Sherry Bushman, Green River

Bill Taliaferro, Rock Springs

Island Richards, North Rock Springs

John Henning, Rock Springs

Lester Mauch, Rock Springs

Ted Barney, Green River

Mary Thoman, Green River

Ralph Obray, Green River

Tim Savage, Rock Springs

Gary Killpack, Green River

Terrance Andrews, Green RIver

Allan Jarnagin, Jamestown

John Kolb, Rock Springs

Luz Rossy, Rock Springs

Lauren Schoenfeld, Rock Springs

R. Cody Bramwell, Green River

The Central Committee will announce their selections at their meeting at 11 am, Saturday, June 8, at the Best Western Outlaw Inn, located at 1630 Elk Street in Rock Springs.

Up Next

The Commissioners will have 20 days after the three selections are announced to consider the candidates and make a decision.

If the Commissioners cannot come to an agreement on a candidate, the decision will go to a Sweetwater County judge.