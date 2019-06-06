Republic Central Committee to Select Three Candidates for Commissioner Vacancy

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Republican Central Committee will select three candidates to present to the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners on Saturday, June 8, to fill the vacancy left when Commissioner Don Van Matre passed.
The Central Committee began their search for candidates after the commissioners declared vacancy on May 22. Learn more about the process of declaring vacancy here.
Sixteen candidates have entered their names to be considered. The candidates include:
- Sherry Bushman, Green River
- Bill Taliaferro, Rock Springs
- Island Richards, North Rock Springs
- John Henning, Rock Springs
- Lester Mauch, Rock Springs
- Ted Barney, Green River
- Mary Thoman, Green River
- Ralph Obray, Green River
- Tim Savage, Rock Springs
- Gary Killpack, Green River
- Terrance Andrews, Green RIver
- Allan Jarnagin, Jamestown
- John Kolb, Rock Springs
- Luz Rossy, Rock Springs
- Lauren Schoenfeld, Rock Springs
- R. Cody Bramwell, Green River
The Central Committee will announce their selections at their meeting at 11 am, Saturday, June 8, at the Best Western Outlaw Inn, located at 1630 Elk Street in Rock Springs.
Up Next
The Commissioners will have 20 days after the three selections are announced to consider the candidates and make a decision.
If the Commissioners cannot come to an agreement on a candidate, the decision will go to a Sweetwater County judge.