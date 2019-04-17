Richardson Among UW College of Arts and Sciences to Receive Outstanding Graduates Honors

LARAMIE — A former Green River High School graduate will be among 20 University of Wyoming’s College of Arts and Sciences students honored for its 2019 class of Outstanding Graduates.

John Richardson will join his classmates graduating from the School of Political Science with a degree in Public Affairs and International Studies.

Since 1991, the college has annually recognized students ready to graduate who have achieved success inside and outside of the classroom during their academic careers. Honorees are nominated by one of the college’s 21 academic units and are recognized at a luncheon in May. At the luncheon, each is presented with a medallion to wear with his or her cap and gown at commencement.

The college will host its 2019 spring commencement ceremony Saturday, May 18, at 3:30 p.m. in UW’s Arena-Auditorium.

“We are proud of the 2019 class of Arts and Sciences Outstanding Graduates,” Dean Paula Lutz says. “They have achieved this distinction by excelling in their academic majors and participating in a variety of outside activities that benefit the campus and community. We are excited to send them on to the next phase of life and career. We know they will make us proud.”

Listed by hometown, name and academic department, this year’s Outstanding Graduates are:

Green River — John Richardson, School of Politics, Public Affairs and International Studies.

Cheyenne — Brian Huynh, mathematics and statistics, and psychology; Kayla Mohler, psychology; and Emily Wood, modern and classical languages, and School of Politics, Public Affairs and International Studies.

Dingmans Ferry, Pa. — Jacob Ahlstrand, psychology, and criminal justice and sociology.

Douglas — Joshua Walmsley, chemistry.

East Wenatchee, Wash. — Zachary Parsons, zoology and physiology.

Hattiesburg, Miss. — Shelby McRee, School of Politics, Public Affairs and International Studies.

Laramie — Katherine Heller, English; Jasper Hunt, psychology, and philosophy and religious studies; Shelby Mikkelson, criminal justice and sociology; and Steven Yeager, history.

Littleton, Colo. — Ryan Parziale, physics and astronomy.