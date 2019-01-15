Rock Springs City Council Agenda for January 15

ROCK SPRINGS – In the first meeting for new Mayor Tim Kaumo and two new council members, the Rock Springs City Council will host its regular meeting in the Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 212 D St. on Tuesday, January 15, at 7 pm. The agenda includes appointments to the Planning & Zoning Commission and the Rock Springs Historical Museum.

In the resolutions section, there will be a request to accept and approve a legal services agreement regarding a civil suit against parties legally responsible for the wrongful distribution of prescription opiates.

For a complete look at the January 15 Rock Springs City Council agenda packet, click here.