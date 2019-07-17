Rock Springs Girl to Take Part in Envisions Junior National Young Leaders Conference

ROCK SPRINGS– This summer, Tiana Nez from Rock Springs will join outstanding middle school students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic and career oriented development experience, Junior National Young Leaders Conference in Washington D.C. on July 21 through July 26.

The Junior National Young Leaders Conference is one of the Envision family of programs (www.envisionexperience.com) that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.

About Tiana

Tiana was nominated to attend the forum by her sixth grade band teacher from Eastside Elementary School. In addition to participating in band and other school-based activities, Tiana is also passionate about sports and plays on local teams for football and basketball.

Tiana hopes to one day work in Law Enforcement and is looking forward to meeting people from around the country, exploring Washington D.C., and learning more about what it takes to be a young leader, mentor, and role model. Tiana is the daughter of Jennifer Merten Copeland and Myles Copeland, and will be attending 7th grade at Rock Springs Junior High this upcoming school year.

About Envision

“As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited for Tiana Nez to meet, work, and collaborate with other high-aspiring students from across the country,” said Amanda Freitag Thomas, SVP and GM for Envision. “Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people, and grow. Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all of our programs.

“At the Junior National Young Leaders Conference students build the confidence and skills needed to excel in high school, college, and the workplace. They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people, which, given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success,” Thomas added.

Since 1985, Envision programs have served more than 800,000 students in more than 145 countries, with programs designed to help students develop the leadership, scholarship and career skills needed to succeed in today’s competitive college and career landscape.