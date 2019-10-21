Rock Springs Harriers Run at Conference Cross Country

CASPER– The Rock Springs High School cross country team competed at the 4A West Conference Championships on Friday, October 18, in Casper.

Teams participating included Rock Springs, Green River, Evanston, Jackson, Kelly Walsh, and Natrona County.

The boys varsity team took fifth place, while the girls had only four varsity runners. Check out the complete results from the meet below.

Boys Varsity Results

5. Jayson Caudell, Sr., 16:22.28

11. Taden Morrell, Jr., 17:02.08

14. Zach Tranchitella, Jr., 17:26.89

30. Gabe Villalobos, Sr., 17:55.71

43. Edmon Huang, Jr., 19:01.24

Boys Varsity Team Scores

Jackson 49 Evanston 73 Kelly Walsh 81 Laramie 95 Rock Springs 103 Natrona County 116 Green River 175

Girls Varsity Results

15. Shaunti Longfellow, Sr., 20:43.16

25. Kayla Smith, Jr., 21:08.90

36. Erin Poyer, Sr., 22:31.04

39. Rilee Rogers, Sr., 23:19.67

Girls Varsity Team Scores

Jackson 40 Natrona County 59 Laramie 64 Evanston 66 Kelly Walsh 105

Boys JV Results

10. Salem Schweitzer, Fr., 18:20.43

27. Quinten Gasaway, So., 19:23.99

36. Hudson Poyer, Fr., 20:30.73

Boys JV Team Scores

Jackson 25 Evanston 53 Laramie 58 Kelly Walsh 96 Natrona County 120

Girls JV Results

33. Hadley Banks, Fr., 27:57.17

36. Lillie DeVrees, So., 30:26.79

Girls JV Team Scores

Natrona County 28 Laramie 48 Evanston 55 Kelly Walsh 88

Up Next

Rock Springs will compete at the Wyoming 4A State Cross Country Championship on Saturday, October 26, in Afton.