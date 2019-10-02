Rock Springs Main Street/URA September Volunteer of the Month is Marilyn Tangen

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is pleased to announce the Volunteer of the Month for September is Marilyn Tangen.

After finishing college and getting married, Marilyn, a Minnesota native moved to Rock Springs in 1980. According to Marilyn, the “economy was much better here than in Minnesota at the time.”

Soon, Marilyn accepted a position as a Speech/Language Pathologist for Sweetwater County School District #1.

“I had planned to complete my nine – month contract and leave Rock Springs,” Marilyn stated.

Forty years later, she is still enjoying life in Rock Springs with her husband, Ray.

“The improvements in Downtown Rock Springs have been amazing!” she said. “The people here have also kept us here in Rock Springs.”

Marilyn and Ray have two daughters, Krista Tangen Eaton and RaeLynn Froton and their respective husbands, Andy Eaton and Damien Froton and two grandchildren, Dane Eaton and Dawson Froton.

Since retirement, Marilyn plans to keep volunteering in Downtown Rock Springs.

“If you can’t find something to do in Rock Springs, you’re not looking,” Marilyn pointed out. “Volunteering is one way I can give back to our city.”

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Promotions and Arts and Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at downtownrs.com.