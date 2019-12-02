Rock Springs to Participate as Wyoming Arts Alliance Professional Development Pilot Community

ROCK SPRINGS — At last month’s Wyoming Arts Council’s Arts Summit, Rock Springs was named one of three pilot communities for the Wyoming Arts Alliance Professional Development Program. The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) and Community Fine Arts Center jointly applied for the program

earlier this fall.

The Wyoming Arts Alliance’s (WyAA’s) mission is to advance a creative and culturally vibrant state, fulfilling their vision of “More Art. Better Wyoming.” In support of that mission and vision, and supported by recommendations from the 2016 Community Forum and Survey Results, WyAA launched a pilot community professional development program to address the professional development and leadership training needs identified as critical to building a stronger consortium of voices in support of the arts as key components in

community development and a creative statewide economy.

In their application, the Rock Springs Main Street/URA and Community Fine Arts Center touted the community’s growing art scene including the addition of large scale murals, art events, Broadway Theater programing and other programs that take place annually in Rock Springs. They further identified the Main

Street/URA’s ‘transformation strategies’ for the downtown district; one of which is Arts and Culture.

According to Community Fine Arts Center director Debora Soule, “in real estate terms, Downtown Rock Springs has ‘good bones.’ Within a few blocks you’ll find the Community Fine Arts Center, Rock Springs Historical Museum, Rock Springs Public Library, Broadway Theater and Actor’s Mission.” Couple those things with great programming happening at Western Wyoming Community College and other locations around the community, and it’s easy to see why Rock Springs was selected.

According to Rock Springs Main Street/URA chairwoman Maria Mortensen, “We’d love to build on our ‘Home of 56 Nationalities’ heritage and create new ways to embrace and celebrate it; the arts may be the perfect avenue to do so.”

Rock Springs will work collaboratively with WyAA’s Program Coordinator on all aspects of developing this unique pilot workshop. The goal of the program is to use this pilot project as the basis for developing future similar workshops. All arts organizations and interested individuals will be invited to participate in the program which will begin in earnest following the holidays.

“It’s always great to see Rock Springs being recognized for the great things happening here,” said Mayor Tim Kaumo. “I’m excited to see how this program will further enhance the arts in Rock Springs,” he added.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Promotions, and Arts & Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com