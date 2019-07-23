Rock Springs Woman Arrested After Police Pursuit

ROCK SPRINGS — On July 20, 2019 at approximately 9:15 am, Officer Buller with the Rock Springs Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop for a vehicle speeding on Foothill Boulevard.

The driver of the Chevrolet Impala refused to stop and continued to accelerate. Due to the driver’s reckless actions and high speed, the officer discontinued the pursuit and followed the vehicle from a safe distance. The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Green River Police Department responded to assist. The vehicle was eventually stopped on Interstate 80 near mile marker 90 after tire spikes were deployed.

The driver of the vehicle, Heather Coffey (33) was arrested for two counts of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers, Driving while License Cancelled or Revoked, Reckless Driving, No Seat Belt, two counts of Running a Stop Sign, and two speeding violations.

The RSPD reminds the community that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.