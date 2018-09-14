RSHS 18-21 Transition Program Students Practice Skills by Selling T-Shirts

ROCK SPRINGS– Students with the Rock Springs High School 18-21 Transition Program are making and selling t-shirts at the regional tennis tournament this weekend in Rock Springs.

Tony Legerski, the director of the program, said the 18-21 Transition Program works with students on life skills, functional skills, and job readiness skills.

“Eye of the Tiger Tees incorporates all of these skills,” Legerski said.

People can find the 18-21 Transition Program students at the regional tennis tournament selling their Eye of the Tiger Tees near the concession stands at RSHS today and tomorrow.