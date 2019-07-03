RSHS’ Dekrey Steps Down as Head Outdoor Track & Field Coach

ROCK SPRINGS — A long and successful era has come to an end for Brad Dekrey and the Rock Springs High School Outdoor Track & Field team.

In a press release from RSHS Athletic Director, Thomas Jassman, Dekrey, “will be stepping down as the head Outdoor Track & Field coach for RSHS. Mr. Dekrey will still be the head coach of the RSHS Cross Country and Indoor Track & Field programs.”

The announcement comes just after Dekrey received a national award as the “2019 National Boys Cross Country Coach of the Year.” Dekrey was recognized at an award ceremony in Bismark, North Dakota at the end of June.

Dekrey was one of eight other coaches to receive the award by the National High School Athletic Coaches Association. Recipients of the prestigious award are selected based on coach’s longevity, honors, championships, winning percentage and service to high school athletics.

“Rock Springs High School thanks Mr. Dekrey for all of his years of service as the former head coach of the RSHS Outdoor Track & Field program, and Rock Springs High School looks forward to his support in conjunction with the new leadership established for the Outdoor Track & Field program,” the press release said.

Those interested in applying for the head coaching vacancy, Rock Springs High School will be accepting applications on the Sweetwater County School District website www.sweetwater1.org. For further inquiry, please contact the Rock Springs High School athletic department at 307-352-3440 ext. 4507.