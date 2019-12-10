RSHS Girls Basketball | 2019 Preview

The 2019-20 Rock Springs High School winter sports season is just around the corner which means it’s almost time to break out the orange and black apparel.



In order to get you ready for the 2019 winter sports season at RSHS, we’ve gathered general information such as last year’s results, a few comments from the head coach, our thoughts and the schedule for each team in Sweetwater County.



We'll bring you the best and most interesting coverage this season.



RSHS GIRLS BASKETBALL OVERVIEW

Head Coach: Ramiro Candelaria



2018 Results: Made it to the consolation championship game in the 4A state tournament.

COACH’S THOUGHTS

“We have five seniors. What’s awesome about all those seniors is that they have made it a full four years through the program. It’s amazing when you give a program time to develop how they just get it. They understand the terminology, the spacing, and what we want in our program. It’s nice to be able to lean on these players to help you coach a little bit.

I’m looking forward to seeing if we can get a leader established early. It doesn’t have to be a vocal leader. Just to have someone that the girls can look to when times are rough. We need someone that can help us through adversity.

I think defensively this year we’re going to be real scrappy. We had everybody buying into that during the summer.

We should be able to space the floor with the players that we have. We’ve never been a team that’s had great size. With any matchup that we have, we’re going to run and gun, space and pace is what we want. Our bigs are going to have to be the same way. There will be times when we are real small.”

RISING STARS

Payton Reese

Brenli Jenkins

Makailey Johnson



MY THOUGHTS

This year is another opportunity to take the next step for head coach Ramiro Candelaria’s program. The Lady Tigers surprised themselves last season with an impressive season that led them to the state tournament. Confidence has come as a result from last season that the team looks to use to their advantage this season. Rock Springs is eager to return to the state tournament once again and showcase their talent.

The Lady Tigers brings back a handful of seniors along with Brenli Jenkins who had a breakout year in 2018. While the Lady Tigers pose as one of the shorter rosters in 4A, the team’s scrappy defense and speed will be a challenge for any opponent they play this season.

In addition, leadership will be an underlying story to follow throughout the year. Candelaria hopes to find a leader that can step up and help the team through adversity. Last season the Lady Tigers struggled to find strong player leadership. Having that support will influence the scoreboard and the win column.

2019 RSHS GIRLS BASKETBALL SCHEDULE 📅

*Bold indicates home event 12/12-14 – Strannigan Invite – TBA

12/19-21 – Flaming Gorge Invite – TBA

01/09-11 – Taco John’s Invite – TBA

01/18 – Laramie High School – 2:00 p.m.

01/24 – Riverton High School – 7:30 p.m.

01/25 – Cody High School – 3:30 p.m.

02/01 – Kelly Walsh High School – 3:30 p.m.

02/06 – Green River High School – 7:30 p.m. 02/08 – Evanston High School – 6:30 p.m. 02/14 – Jackson Hole High School – 7:30 p.m.

02/15 – Star Valley High School – 5:30 p.m.

02/21 – Riverton High School – 7:30 p.m.

02/22 – Cody High School – 3:30 p.m.

02/27 – Green River High School – 7:30 p.m.

02/29 – Kelly Walsh High School – 3:30 p.m.

03/05-07 – Regional Tournament – TBA

03/12-14 – State Tournament – TBA

