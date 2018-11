In honor of those who served, RSHS Renaissance and Mortgage Financial Solutions will host a Veteran’s Breakfast on Monday morning, Nov. 12, from 8-10am.

Family is also welcome to join.

Breakfast will be served in the Aerobics room. Enter through the main doors and please have your ID with you to enter the school.

Rock Springs High School is located at 1365 James Drive, Rock Springs, Wy.