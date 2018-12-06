RSHS Invested Student of the Month: Justis Reese

Justis Reese, Junior. Justis has played in several varsity sports including football as quarterback and receiver and for basketball he is a guard. He has started in both sports since his sophomore year. Justis has received all-conference honors in both sports. He is a leader on and off the court, he continues to succeed academically. Justis is committed to his family and friends. We believe he will succeed in future endeavors.

– Rock Springs High School Administration

