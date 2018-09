Parker Allen was nominated as one of the September Invested Students of the Month by the Rock Springs High School Administration.

“Parker is a leader in Ensemble. He has a great personality and can take on whatever challenge is set before him. He also works with and recruits for BOCES ensemble. He has even taken on the lead at organizing marching band snare drums. This young man is a very hard worker.”

– Rock Springs High School Administration

