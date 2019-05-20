RSHS Runner Signs with Central Wyoming College Cross Country

ROCK SPRINGS– Rock Springs High School senior Scarlett Sisemore has signed her letter of intent to run cross country at Central Wyoming College following her high school graduation.

Sisemore has been running for about five years, and it’s something she simply loves to do.

“Running just makes me happy,” Sisemore said. “If I’m having a bad day, I just run and it makes me feel better.”

Her love for running was one of the main factors that caught Central Wyoming’s attention

“She has a great attitude towards running, and that’s one thing I really liked about her. She thrives on being out there, she really loves it,” Al Lara, Central Wyoming College head cross country coach said.

Beyond her obvious love of the sport, Lara said he also sees the skill and potential in Sisemore to improve at Central and add a lot to their women’s team.

“When i first sent her a letter, I saw that she had talent and potential to get faster. I believe she’s going to improve more at the college level,” Lara said. “She’s going to help our girl’s program a lot. She’s not afraid to work hard. I just see room for improvement and she’s going to fit in at the college level.”

It was just this year that Sisemore decided to look at running at the collegiate level, as she didn’t know if she could get a scholarship before.

“Just last summer, my parents started talking to me about cross country and college and they said I could probably run at Central with the girls because we run about the same times,” Sisemore said.

Sisemore hopes she can bring a good attitude to the team and be a good teammate. She plans to study criminal justice.