RSPD Seeks Information on 14-Year-Old Runaway

ROCK SPRINGS– Rock Springs Police Department is investigating the runaway of Jacob Martinez, 14, of Rock Springs. Jacob was last seen in the early evening of August 28, 2019.

Jacob is 5 foot 5 inches tall, 115 pounds, brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a burgundy long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Jacob is not believed to be in danger, however, the RSPD is asking for the public’s help for information on his whereabouts. If you have information regarding his location, please contact Officer Kolb or Officer Porter at 307-352-1575 or send a message to the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. You may remain anonymous.