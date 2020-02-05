Save Over $10,000 OFF MSRP on 2019 Chevy Models at Whisler

Enjoy HUGE savings on 2019 Chevrolet Models at Whisler Chevrolet & Cadillac.
A new year could just mean taking home your dream ride at over $10,000 OFF MSRP!
*Prices apply to qualified buyers after applied rebates and discounts.
2019 Chevy Silverado 1500
|MSRP
|$45,105.00
|Supplier pricing for everyone discount
|($2,125.00)
|$42,980.00
|Consumer cash rebate
|($3,500)
|Incremental cash rebate
|($1,000)
|Conquest rebate*1
|($750.00)
|Finance Discount*2
|($1,000.00)
|Trade in Discount*3
|($1,000.00)
$9,375 TOTAL SAVINGS!!!
$35,730
*1 Conquest Rebate– Must own or Lease a 2006 or newer Non-GM and be able to provide current registration.
*2 Finance Discount– Finance Discount is only valid if Whisler Chevrolet has secured financing for the sold vehicle with one of our preferred lenders. May not be used with other finance rebates or GM Financial programs such as; 0% financing. Must finance $15,000 for full Discount. See Dealer for details.
*3 Trade-in discount– Trade-in discount is only valid for customers that own a 2009 or newer passenger car or truck and trade in their vehilce towards the purchase of an eligible new vehicle. Some restrictions may apply.
*4 Conquest or Loyalty rebate- Must own or lease a 2006 or newer Cadillac and be able to provide current registration OR Own or lease a 2006 or newer Non-GM vehicle and be able to provide current registration. Conquest and Loyalty are not stackable. Customer is only able to redeem one or the other for a total of $1,250.
2019 Chevy Silverado 1500
|MSRP
|$50,240.00
|Supplier pricing for everyone discount
|($2,886.00)
|$47,354
|Consumer cash rebate
|($3,500)
|Incremental cash rebate
|($2,000)
|Conquest rebate*1
|($750)
|Finance Discount*2
|($1,000.00)
|Trade in Discount*3
|($1,000.00)
$11,136 TOTAL SAVINGS!!!
$39,104
*1 Conquest Rebate– Must own or Lease a 2006 or newer Non-GM and be able to provide current registration.
*2 Finance Discount– Finance Discount is only valid if Whisler Chevrolet has secured financing for the sold vehicle with one of our preferred lenders. May not be used with other finance rebates or GM Financial programs such as; 0% financing. Must finance $15,000 for full Discount. See Dealer for details.
*3 Trade-in discount– Trade-in discount is only valid for customers that own a 2009 or newer passenger car or truck and trade in their vehilce towards the purchase of an eligible new vehicle. Some restrictions may apply.
*4 Conquest or Loyalty rebate- Must own or lease a 2006 or newer Cadillac and be able to provide current registration OR Own or lease a 2006 or newer Non-GM vehicle and be able to provide current registration. Conquest and Loyalty are not stackable. Customer is only able to redeem one or the other for a total of $1,250.
2019 Chevy Silverado 1500
|MSRP
|$50,325.00
|Supplier pricing for everyone discount
|($2,937.00)
|$47,388.00
|Consumer cash rebate
|($3,500)
|Conquest rebate*1
|($750.00)
|CTP program discount
|($1,500)
|Finance Discount*2
|($1,000.00)
|Trade in Discount*3
|($1,000.00)
$10,687 TOTAL SAVINGS!!!
$39,638
*1 Conquest Rebate– Must own or Lease a 2006 or newer Non-GM and be able to provide current registration.
*2 Finance Discount– Finance Discount is only valid if Whisler Chevrolet has secured financing for the sold vehicle with one of our preferred lenders. May not be used with other finance rebates or GM Financial programs such as; 0% financing. Must finance $15,000 for full Discount. See Dealer for details.
*3 Trade-in discount– Trade-in discount is only valid for customers that own a 2009 or newer passenger car or truck and trade in their vehilce towards the purchase of an eligible new vehicle. Some restrictions may apply.
*4 Conquest or Loyalty rebate- Must own or lease a 2006 or newer Cadillac and be able to provide current registration OR Own or lease a 2006 or newer Non-GM vehicle and be able to provide current registration. Conquest and Loyalty are not stackable. Customer is only able to redeem one or the other for a total of $1,250.
In the market for a Cadillac?
Check out the incredible saving on our 2019 Cadillac Models HERE.
2019 Chevy Silverado 1500
|MSRP
|$50,865.00
|Supplier pricing for everyone discount
|($2,994.00)
|$47,872
|Consumer cash rebate
|($3,500)
|Incremental cash rebate
|($2,000)
|Conquest rebate*1
|($750)
|Finance Discount*2
|($1,000.00)
|Trade in Discount*3
|($1,000.00)
$11,243 TOTAL SAVINGS!!!
$39,622
*1 Conquest Rebate– Must own or Lease a 2006 or newer Non-GM and be able to provide current registration.
*2 Finance Discount– Finance Discount is only valid if Whisler Chevrolet has secured financing for the sold vehicle with one of our preferred lenders. May not be used with other finance rebates or GM Financial programs such as; 0% financing. Must finance $15,000 for full Discount. See Dealer for details.
*3 Trade-in discount– Trade-in discount is only valid for customers that own a 2009 or newer passenger car or truck and trade in their vehilce towards the purchase of an eligible new vehicle. Some restrictions may apply.
*4 Conquest or Loyalty rebate- Must own or lease a 2006 or newer Cadillac and be able to provide current registration OR Own or lease a 2006 or newer Non-GM vehicle and be able to provide current registration. Conquest and Loyalty are not stackable. Customer is only able to redeem one or the other for a total of $1,250.
2019 Chevy Silverado 1500
|MSRP
|$51,360.00
|Supplier pricing for everyone discount
|($3,038.00)
|$48,322.00
|Consumer cash rebate
|($3,500)
|Incremental cash rebate
|($2,000)
|Conquest rebate*1
|($750)
|Finance Discount*2
|($1,000.00)
|Trade in Discount*3
|($1,000.00)
$11,288 TOTAL SAVINGS!!!
$40,072
*1 Conquest Rebate– Must own or Lease a 2006 or newer Non-GM and be able to provide current registration.
*2 Finance Discount– Finance Discount is only valid if Whisler Chevrolet has secured financing for the sold vehicle with one of our preferred lenders. May not be used with other finance rebates or GM Financial programs such as; 0% financing. Must finance $15,000 for full Discount. See Dealer for details.
*3 Trade-in discount– Trade-in discount is only valid for customers that own a 2009 or newer passenger car or truck and trade in their vehilce towards the purchase of an eligible new vehicle. Some restrictions may apply.
*4 Conquest or Loyalty rebate- Must own or lease a 2006 or newer Cadillac and be able to provide current registration OR Own or lease a 2006 or newer Non-GM vehicle and be able to provide current registration. Conquest and Loyalty are not stackable. Customer is only able to redeem one or the other for a total of $1,250.
2019 Chevy Silverado 1500
|MSRP
|$65,145.00
|Supplier pricing for everyone discount
|($3,890)
|$61,255
|Consumer cash rebate
|($3,500)
|Conquest rebate*1
|($750)
|Finance Discount*2
|($1,000.00)
|Trade in Discount*3
|($1,000.00)
$10,140 TOTAL SAVINGS!!!
$55,005
*1 Conquest Rebate– Must own or Lease a 2006 or newer Non-GM and be able to provide current registration.
*2 Finance Discount– Finance Discount is only valid if Whisler Chevrolet has secured financing for the sold vehicle with one of our preferred lenders. May not be used with other finance rebates or GM Financial programs such as; 0% financing. Must finance $15,000 for full Discount. See Dealer for details.
*3 Trade-in discount– Trade-in discount is only valid for customers that own a 2009 or newer passenger car or truck and trade in their vehilce towards the purchase of an eligible new vehicle. Some restrictions may apply.
*4 Conquest or Loyalty rebate- Must own or lease a 2006 or newer Cadillac and be able to provide current registration OR Own or lease a 2006 or newer Non-GM vehicle and be able to provide current registration. Conquest and Loyalty are not stackable. Customer is only able to redeem one or the other for a total of $1,250.
2019 Chevy Silverado 1500
|MSRP
|$45,600.00
|Supplier pricing for everyone discount
|($2,432)
|$43,168
|Consumer cash rebate
|($6,500)
|Incremental cash rebate
|($2,000)
|Finance Discount*2
|($1,000.00)
|Trade in Discount*3
|($1,000.00)
$12,932 TOTAL SAVINGS!!!
$32,668
*1 Conquest Rebate– Must own or Lease a 2006 or newer Non-GM and be able to provide current registration.
*2 Finance Discount– Finance Discount is only valid if Whisler Chevrolet has secured financing for the sold vehicle with one of our preferred lenders. May not be used with other finance rebates or GM Financial programs such as; 0% financing. Must finance $15,000 for full Discount. See Dealer for details.
*3 Trade-in discount– Trade-in discount is only valid for customers that own a 2009 or newer passenger car or truck and trade in their vehilce towards the purchase of an eligible new vehicle. Some restrictions may apply.
*4 Conquest or Loyalty rebate- Must own or lease a 2006 or newer Cadillac and be able to provide current registration OR Own or lease a 2006 or newer Non-GM vehicle and be able to provide current registration. Conquest and Loyalty are not stackable. Customer is only able to redeem one or the other for a total of $1,250.
2019 Chevy Silverado 1500
|MSRP
|$45,600.00
|Supplier pricing for everyone discount
|($2,517.00)
|$43,083
|Consumer cash rebate
|($6,500)
|Incremental cash rebate
|($2,000)
|CTP program discount
|($1,000)
|Finance Discount*2
|($1,000.00)
|Trade in Discount*3
|($1,000.00)
$14,017 TOTAL SAVINGS!!!
$31,583
*1 Conquest Rebate– Must own or Lease a 2006 or newer Non-GM and be able to provide current registration.
*2 Finance Discount– Finance Discount is only valid if Whisler Chevrolet has secured financing for the sold vehicle with one of our preferred lenders. May not be used with other finance rebates or GM Financial programs such as; 0% financing. Must finance $15,000 for full Discount. See Dealer for details.
*3 Trade-in discount– Trade-in discount is only valid for customers that own a 2009 or newer passenger car or truck and trade in their vehilce towards the purchase of an eligible new vehicle. Some restrictions may apply.
*4 Conquest or Loyalty rebate- Must own or lease a 2006 or newer Cadillac and be able to provide current registration OR Own or lease a 2006 or newer Non-GM vehicle and be able to provide current registration. Conquest and Loyalty are not stackable. Customer is only able to redeem one or the other for a total of $1,250.
2019 Chevy Colorado
|MSRP
|$44,820.00
|Consumer cash rebate
|($2,000)
|Conquest rebate*1
|($750)
|Finance Discount*2
|($1,000.00)
|Trade in Discount*3
|($1,000.00)
$4,750 TOTAL SAVINGS!!!
$40,070
*1 Conquest Rebate– Must own or Lease a 2006 or newer Non-GM and be able to provide current registration.
*2 Finance Discount– Finance Discount is only valid if Whisler Chevrolet has secured financing for the sold vehicle with one of our preferred lenders. May not be used with other finance rebates or GM Financial programs such as; 0% financing. Must finance $15,000 for full Discount. See Dealer for details.
*3 Trade-in discount– Trade-in discount is only valid for customers that own a 2009 or newer passenger car or truck and trade in their vehilce towards the purchase of an eligible new vehicle. Some restrictions may apply.
*4 Conquest or Loyalty rebate- Must own or lease a 2006 or newer Cadillac and be able to provide current registration OR Own or lease a 2006 or newer Non-GM vehicle and be able to provide current registration. Conquest and Loyalty are not stackable. Customer is only able to redeem one or the other for a total of $1,250.
2019 Chevy Colorado
|MSRP
|$42,985.00
|Consumer cash rebate
|($2,000)
|Conquest rebate*1
|($750)
|Finance Discount*2
|($1,000.00)
|Trade in Discount*3
|($1,000.00)
|$38,235
$4,750 TOTAL SAVINGS!!!
$38,235
*1 Conquest Rebate– Must own or Lease a 2006 or newer Non-GM and be able to provide current registration.
*2 Finance Discount– Finance Discount is only valid if Whisler Chevrolet has secured financing for the sold vehicle with one of our preferred lenders. May not be used with other finance rebates or GM Financial programs such as; 0% financing. Must finance $15,000 for full Discount. See Dealer for details.
*3 Trade-in discount– Trade-in discount is only valid for customers that own a 2009 or newer passenger car or truck and trade in their vehilce towards the purchase of an eligible new vehicle. Some restrictions may apply.
*4 Conquest or Loyalty rebate- Must own or lease a 2006 or newer Cadillac and be able to provide current registration OR Own or lease a 2006 or newer Non-GM vehicle and be able to provide current registration. Conquest and Loyalty are not stackable. Customer is only able to redeem one or the other for a total of $1,250.
2019 Chevy Suburban
|MSRP
|$66,655.00
|Supplier pricing for everyone discount
|($3,707.20)
|$62,948
|Consumer cash rebate
|($3,000)
|Conquest rebate*1
|($750)
|Finance Discount*2
|($1,000.00)
|Trade in Discount*3
|($1,000.00)
$9,457 TOTAL SAVINGS!!!
$57,198
*1 Conquest Rebate– Must own or Lease a 2006 or newer Non-GM and be able to provide current registration.
*2 Finance Discount– Finance Discount is only valid if Whisler Chevrolet has secured financing for the sold vehicle with one of our preferred lenders. May not be used with other finance rebates or GM Financial programs such as; 0% financing. Must finance $15,000 for full Discount. See Dealer for details.
*3 Trade-in discount– Trade-in discount is only valid for customers that own a 2009 or newer passenger car or truck and trade in their vehilce towards the purchase of an eligible new vehicle. Some restrictions may apply.
*4 Conquest or Loyalty rebate- Must own or lease a 2006 or newer Cadillac and be able to provide current registration OR Own or lease a 2006 or newer Non-GM vehicle and be able to provide current registration. Conquest and Loyalty are not stackable. Customer is only able to redeem one or the other for a total of $1,250.
2019 Chevy Impala
|MSRP
|$35,765.00
|Consumer cash rebate
|($2,000)
|Finance Discount*2
|($1,000.00)
|Trade in Discount*3
|($1,000.00)
$4,000 TOTAL SAVINGS!!!
$31,765
*1 Conquest Rebate– Must own or Lease a 2006 or newer Non-GM and be able to provide current registration.
*2 Finance Discount– Finance Discount is only valid if Whisler Chevrolet has secured financing for the sold vehicle with one of our preferred lenders. May not be used with other finance rebates or GM Financial programs such as; 0% financing. Must finance $15,000 for full Discount. See Dealer for details.
*3 Trade-in discount– Trade-in discount is only valid for customers that own a 2009 or newer passenger car or truck and trade in their vehilce towards the purchase of an eligible new vehicle. Some restrictions may apply.
*4 Conquest or Loyalty rebate- Must own or lease a 2006 or newer Cadillac and be able to provide current registration OR Own or lease a 2006 or newer Non-GM vehicle and be able to provide current registration. Conquest and Loyalty are not stackable. Customer is only able to redeem one or the other for a total of $1,250.
In the market for a Cadillac?
Check out the incredible saving on our 2019 Cadillac Models HERE.
Stop by and see us today! 👇
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.