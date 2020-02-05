Save Over $10,000 OFF MSRP on 2019 Chevy Models at Whisler

2019 Chevy Silverado 1500

MSRP $45,105.00 Supplier pricing for everyone discount ($2,125.00) $42,980.00 Consumer cash rebate ($3,500) Incremental cash rebate ($1,000) Conquest rebate*1 ($750.00) Finance Discount*2 ($1,000.00) Trade in Discount*3 ($1,000.00)

$9,375 TOTAL SAVINGS!!!

$35,730

*1 Conquest Rebate– Must own or Lease a 2006 or newer Non-GM and be able to provide current registration.

*2 Finance Discount– Finance Discount is only valid if Whisler Chevrolet has secured financing for the sold vehicle with one of our preferred lenders. May not be used with other finance rebates or GM Financial programs such as; 0% financing. Must finance $15,000 for full Discount. See Dealer for details.

*3 Trade-in discount– Trade-in discount is only valid for customers that own a 2009 or newer passenger car or truck and trade in their vehilce towards the purchase of an eligible new vehicle. Some restrictions may apply.

