See Popular Comedy ‘The Nerd’ Live at The Broadway Theater

The Broadway Theater presents The Nerd, written by Larry Shue, directed by Tommy Zuehlsdorff and assisted by Jessica Armstrong.

🎟 Admission to the showings is FREE

*This production is family friendly.

Showtimes

Opening Night – June 21st & 22nd at 7PM

– at 7PM June 23rd at 2PM

at 2PM June 27th, 28th & 29th at 7PM

🌭 Join us 1 hour before the showtimes for a complimentary hotdog bar.

The Broadway Theater is serving adult beverages before, at intermission, and after the show.

No food or drink will be allowed in the theater.

Brought to you in part by :

