Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge Big Island Fire Reaches 48 Acres

SEEDSKADEE– A wildland fire was reported Sunday, October 6, at about 3:30 pm, located on Big Island at Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge.

According to Tom Koerner, Project Leader at Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge Headquarters, as of 11:30 am on Tuesday, October 8, the fire is about 48 acres and is approximately 40 percent contained. The fire is not currently spreading or increasing in size.

Over twenty firefighters are on scene. According to Koerner, agencies include Bureau of Land Management, Green River Fire Department, Sweetwater County Fire Department, and Rock Springs Fire Department.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

For public safety, no refuge roads have been closed at this time and the refuge is still open. However, fire crews and Seedskadee personnel ask that the public do not come to the south side of the Refuge where Big Island is until the fire is extinguished.

Koerner said fire fighters are using a lot of water today as they attempt to extinguish the fire. Over half a mile of hose has been laid out and they are pumping water from the river.

Photo provided by Tom Koerner, Project Leader at Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge Headquarters.

Accessing the site has been difficult, Koerner said, as they have to cross the river channel to access the island. Firefighters have been ushered across the river by rafts, and then they have been carrying equipment over a quarter of a mile to get to the site.

Koerner said fire crews are making good progress today, but the cotton wood trees remain a concern. The fire is currently burning up the 30 feet or more tall trees. He said if the wind shifts or increases, it could throw sparks from the trees and cross the containment line.

Updates will be provided as they become available.