September 17: National Constitution & Citizenship Day

Today we celebrate the adoption of the United States Constitution on September 17, 1787, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In May of 1787, 55 delegates converged to debate which government duties, principles, and freedoms are essential to the American people.

After 4 long months of deliberation, the Constitutional Committee agreed upon the purpose and structure of our government, and the Bill of Rights.

In December of 1787 Delaware became the first state to ratify the Constitution. Almost 3 years later in May of 1790, New Jersey became the final state to ratify.

The signing of this historic document 231 years ago laid the framework for the nation that we know today.

National Citizenship Day

The 14th Amendment of the Constitution established the definition and rights of an American citizen; including arguably the most crucial, the right to vote.

Today we celebrate citizenship and the rights that are afforded to American people.