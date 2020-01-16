Share Your Thoughts: How Long is Too Long When It Comes to the 6th Penny Tax?

SWEETWATER COUNTY– This November, the community will have the opportunity to vote on the projects for a 6th penny tax. A 6th penny tax, or SPT (special purpose tax), is an optional 1 percent tax that the county residents can vote to put into place for the purpose of funding capital projects.

Currently, Sweetwater County towns and entities have picked out over $181 million worth of projects they deem necessary and have put in front of the Commissioners.

You can read more about each entities proposed projects and amounts here.

The Sweetwater County Commissioners, who decide the final amount, have all agreed that $180 million is still too much and will not be approved.

Some commissioners believe the amount should not surpass $80 million, while some would consider going up to $100 million if justified.

Here is some information regarding how many years it will take to pay off these projects, depending on how much is approved by the county commissioners.

[The following numbers are based on the last 6th penny tax collection, in which an average of $1.5 million was collected each month.]

If $1.5 million is collected each month:

It will take 4 to 5 years to pay for $80 million to $105 million worth of capital projects.

$80 million—4.4 years.

$105 million—5.8 years.

It will take 6 to 7 years to pay for $110 million to $140 million worth of capital projects.

$110 million—6.1 years.

$140 million—7.8 years.

It will take 8 to 9 years to pay for $145 million to $175 million worth of capital projects.

$145 million—8.1 years.

$175 million—9.7 years.

It will take 10 years or more to pay for $180 million or more worth of capital projects.

$180 million—10 years.

The commissioners have until roughly June 2020 to have the resolution completed to go on the ballot.

However, the commissioners are wanting to decide on a final amount within the next few meetings. From there, they will need to figure out how much money each entity will receive. Then those entities will decide which projects they want to go on the ballot for you, the voters, to vote on in November.