Sip Into Fall at Square State Brewing’s Mr.Octoberfest Launch Party

By
Lindsay Malicoate
-
116
Views

Join Square State Brewing as they partner with the Muley Fanatic Foundation and SweetwaterNOW for the release of Mr. Octoberfest, your NEW go-to fall brew in a “shootable” can! 🎯

The autumn-inspired beer will be released just in time for hunting season 🦌 on Friday, September 13th.

Stop by SSB and help celebrate with hotdogs, giveaways and more! 🍻

When

Friday, September 13th
5-10pm

Where

Square State Brewing
422 S. Maine St. in Rock Springs

🎉 G-I-V-E-A-W-A-Y-S

ONE lucky winner will receive a MFF Wyld Gear 50 quart Cooler!

4 lucky winners will receive MFF Polar 30oz Tumbler or MFF Outdoor Edge Knife

You could also win any of this awesome gear from Muley Fanatics!

JOIN THE FACEBOOK EVENT

We’ll see you there!

  
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR