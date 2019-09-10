Southwest Counseling Hosts 2nd Annual Be Well Triathlon on Expedition Island

September is Suicide Prevention Month.

Join Southwest Counseling for the 2nd Annual Be Well Triathlon on September 21, 2019.

When September 21, 2019

8am-3pm Where Expedition Island

Green River, WY

Event Details

The Be Well Triathlon’s theme this year is “Feed Your Soul” to promote mental health and suicide awareness.



There will also be a BBQ, live music and guest speakers.

Registration for this event can be found at https://www.swcounseling.org/bewell.html or on Southwest Counseling Services Facebook page.

Awareness and education about suicide are crucial elements of prevention,

here are a few things you should know:

Suicide was the 7th leading cause of death in Wyoming in 2017. (CDC)





in the state for completed suicide. (CDC) 9.72% of Sweetwater County 10th through 12th graders have attempted suicide in the last 12 months. (PNA, 2018)

