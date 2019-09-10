Southwest Counseling Hosts 2nd Annual Be Well Triathlon on Expedition Island

September is Suicide Prevention Month.
Join Southwest Counseling for the 2nd Annual Be Well Triathlon on September 21, 2019.
When
September 21, 2019
8am-3pm
Where
Expedition Island
Green River, WY
Event Details
- The Be Well Triathlon’s theme this year is “Feed Your Soul” to promote mental health and suicide awareness.
- The day will begin with a 5K run/walk at 8:00AM followed by yoga and meditation.
- There will also be a BBQ, live music and guest speakers.
Registration for this event can be found at https://www.swcounseling.org/bewell.html or on Southwest Counseling Services Facebook page.
Awareness and education about suicide are crucial elements of prevention,
here are a few things you should know:
- Suicide was the 7th leading cause of death in Wyoming in 2017. (CDC)
- Wyoming ranks 3rd in the United States for completed suicides. (CDC)
- Sweetwater County is ranked 4th in the state for completed suicide. (CDC)
- 9.72% of Sweetwater County 10th through 12th graders have attempted suicide in the last 12 months. (PNA, 2018)
References
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/pressroom/states/wyoming/wyoming.htm
https://www.pnasurvey.org/ExploreData
www.nimh.nih.gov/suicideprevention
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.