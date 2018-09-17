Sublette County Authorities Seek Information in Jonah Field Theft

PINEDALE — The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in a theft from the Jonah field in August.

On the night of August 28th or the early morning of August 29th 2018, 16 iron valves and numerous pipes and fittings were reported to be taken from a yard in the Jonah field.

A Big Tex dump bed trailer was taken from the rig site as well.

The trailer has since been recovered but not the valves. The stolen equipment is valued at approximately $126,000.

The attached photos are examples of what the valves look like.

We are asking that if anyone has any information that might be helpful to the case to please contact Detective Travis Lanning at 306-367-4378 ext 5117.