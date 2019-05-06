Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are again possible this afternoon and evening, especially across southern Wyoming. By midweek, expect cooler and wetter conditions, with rain and snow showers likely.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Sunny, with a high near 66. South southeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%
Tonight
Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated showers between midnight and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday
A chance of showers before 9am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9am and noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. East northeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday Night
A chance of rain before 5am, then a chance of rain and snow. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Wednesday
A chance of rain and snow before 8am, then a chance of rain between 8am and noon, then a slight chance of rain showers after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Thursday
A slight chance of snow showers before 1pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 58.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 65.
