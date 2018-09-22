Slightly warmer today with dry and sunny conditions, thanks to a high pressure system Dry and warm conditions continue today and breezy winds will return across the area. Red flag warnings are in effect again, for critical fire weather conditions across most of the state. Red flag warnings will be out until Sunday evening. Then, a cold front will move through, dropping temperatures for Monday and bringing isolated rain chances to the northwest and south Sunday evening into Monday.

Detailed Forecast

Today Widespread smoke after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Tonight Widespread smoke before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a south wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 65. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy. Thursday Sunny, with a high near 72. Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.