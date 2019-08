Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 27

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

DANIEL, BRYAN FREDRICK

Age: 21

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-27

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Disturbing the Peace Status: PENDING, Bond: #4956, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court



JONES, TROY

Age: 45

Address: STAR, MS

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-27

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Prohibited Parking – Controlled-Access Highway Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BERG, JAMES

Age: 31

Address: BLACK RIVER FAL, WI

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-08-27

Arresting Agency: SCSO

FROST, MISTI DAWN

Age: 29

Address: KEARNS, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-27

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4955, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CARTER, WESLEY JOSEPH

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4953, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court



MCMARTIN, DREW

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPIRNGS, WY

Booking: 2019-08-26

Released: 2019-08-26

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Violation of Commercial Veh Act (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4952, CASH, $175, Court: OTHER



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: