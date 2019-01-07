Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for January 8

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, January 8, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.
Check out the agenda below.
Agenda
The main agenda is as follows:
- 8:30 am – Call to Order
- Election of Chairman
- 8:50 am- Commissioner Comments/Reports
- 9:40 am – County Resident Concerns
- 9:50 am – 2019 Newspaper Designee
- 10 am – Board Appointment
- Weed and Pest Control District
- Events Complex Fair Board
- Parks & Recreation Board
- 10:10 am – 2019 Conflict of Interest Disclosure
- 10:15 am – Eden Valley Rural Healthcare District Request for Start-Up Funding to get New District Up and Running until Funding is Received in November
- 10:25 am – Approval of FY 2018 State Homeland Security Program Grant Agreement and Point of Contact Information Form for the Fire Department
- 10:30 am – Briefing on the 2018 Fire Season and Department Activities
- 10:45 am – Request to Re-Classify and Fill Vacant Position in the Fire Department
- 10:55 am – Request to Re-Staff Vacant Position in the Detention Center
- Other
