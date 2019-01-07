Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for January 8

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, January 8, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.

Check out the agenda below.

Agenda

The main agenda is as follows:

8:30 am – Call to Order

Election of Chairman

8:50 am- Commissioner Comments/Reports

9:40 am – County Resident Concerns

9:50 am – 2019 Newspaper Designee

10 am – Board Appointment Weed and Pest Control District Events Complex Fair Board Parks & Recreation Board

10:10 am – 2019 Conflict of Interest Disclosure

10:15 am – Eden Valley Rural Healthcare District Request for Start-Up Funding to get New District Up and Running until Funding is Received in November

10:25 am – Approval of FY 2018 State Homeland Security Program Grant Agreement and Point of Contact Information Form for the Fire Department

10:30 am – Briefing on the 2018 Fire Season and Department Activities

10:45 am – Request to Re-Classify and Fill Vacant Position in the Fire Department

10:55 am – Request to Re-Staff Vacant Position in the Detention Center

Other

Read the full agenda here.

