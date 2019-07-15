Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for July 16

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, July 16, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.

Check out the agenda below.

Agenda

The main agenda is as follows:

8:30 am – Call to Order

Public Hearing- Planning and Zoning Report Growth Management Plan Map Amendment- Exhibit “B” from Agriculture to Commercial Growth Management Plan Map Amendment- Exhibit “B” from Agriculture to Residential

8:45 am- Commissioner Comments/Reports

9:35 am – County Resident Concerns

9:45 am – Approval of the Sweetwater County Prevention Work Plan 2019-2020

10 am – Approval of Amended Resolution 19-07-GR-01 for Submission of an Abandoned Mine Lands Public Facility Grant Application that Replaces 19-07-GR-01

10:05 am – Request for Approval of Resolution to move the Parks and Recreation Function under the Management of the Facilities Division of the Public Works Department of Sweetwater County

10:10 am – Request to Re-Staff Vacancy in the Facilities Custodial Department

10:15 am – Request to Re-Staff Vacancy in the Detention Center

10:20 am – Request to Extend Voluntary Separation Date

10:25 am – 2019 Mill Levy Approval

10:30 am – Approval of a Catering Permit for Kayar Distribution DBA Kelly’s Hitching Post for Rodeo Fest at Kelly’s Hitching Post from July 17-20, 2019 at 2019 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, WY Parking Lot

10:35 am – Approval of a 24-Hour Malt Beverage Permit for Sweetwater County Fair Board DBA Sweetwater County Events Complex from July 30, 2019-August 3, 2019 (5 days) for Wyoming’s Big Show- The Sweetwater County Fair

10:40 am – Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition Memorandum of Understanding FY 19-20

10:45 am – Commercial Terminal Modernization Project Progress Update and Funding Discussion

11 am – Public Hearing- Amended Budget Resolution Amended Resolution to Provide Income Necessary to Finance Budget

Executive Session – As Needed

Adjourn

Read the full agenda here.