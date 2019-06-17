Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for June 18

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, June 18, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.
Following the regularly scheduled meeting, a Fiscal Year 2020 Budget Workshop is scheduled to take place.
Check out the agenda below.
Agenda
The main agenda is as follows:
- 8:30 am – Call to Order
- Public Hearing- Budget Amendments
- Sheriff’s Office
- Veteran Services Department
- Health Insurance Fund
- Hospital Maintenance Budget
- Events Complex
- Public Hearing- Planning and Zoning
- Notice of Intent Hearing- Language Amendment- Residential Accessory Shipping Containers
- Public Hearing- Grants
- Abandoned Mine Lands Public Facilities Program- Grant Application for Repairs to County Road 40
- 8:50 am- Commissioner Comments/Reports
- 9:30 am – County Resident Concerns
- 9:40 am – Board Appointments
- Airport Board
- Community Fine Arts Board
- Library Board
- Memorial Hospital of SWCO Board of Trustees
- Museum Board
- Planning & Zoning Commission
- Predatory Animal Board
- Recreation Board
- Solid Waste District- Farson/Eden
- Solid Waste Disposal District- Wamsutter/Bairoil
- Southwest Counseling Board
- Star Transit Board
- Water Board- RS, GR, SWCO Joint Powers Water Board
- 10 am – Memorial Hospital of SWCO Annual Report
- 10:30 am – Public RMP check-in
- 10:50 am – Resolution to designate a public records person for the county
- 10:55 am – FY 2019-2020 Health Insurance Premium resolution
- 11:05 am – Request for Special Prosecution from Sublette County
- 11:10 am – Request to restaff vacant position in the Attorney’s Office
- 11:15 am – Request to restaff vacant position in the Custodial Department
- 11:20 am – Request to restaff vacant position in the Patrol Division
- 11:25 am – Provider agreement between the Board of County Commissioners of Sweetwater County, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Department, the Natrona County Board and County Commissioners, and the Natrona County Sherrif’s Department
- 11:35 am – Tel-Mate Inmate Communication Contract
- 11:45 am – Sweetwater Medics Extension Contract
- 11:55 am – Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners Renewal Scholarship
- Sweetwater County Board of Commissioner Vacancy Appointment
- Noon – John Kolb
- 12:30 pm – Island Richards
- 1 pm – Lauren Schoenfeld
- Other
- Executive Session – Legal
- Adjourn
Following the Regular Board of County Commissioner’s Meeting, the Commission will conduct the Fiscal Year 2020 Budget Workshop.
Read the full agenda and packet here.