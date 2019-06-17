Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for June 18

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, June 18, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.

Following the regularly scheduled meeting, a Fiscal Year 2020 Budget Workshop is scheduled to take place.

Check out the agenda below.

Agenda

The main agenda is as follows:

8:30 am – Call to Order

Public Hearing- Budget Amendments Sheriff’s Office Veteran Services Department Health Insurance Fund Hospital Maintenance Budget Events Complex

Public Hearing- Planning and Zoning Notice of Intent Hearing- Language Amendment- Residential Accessory Shipping Containers

Public Hearing- Grants Abandoned Mine Lands Public Facilities Program- Grant Application for Repairs to County Road 40

8:50 am- Commissioner Comments/Reports

9:30 am – County Resident Concerns

9:40 am – Board Appointments Airport Board Community Fine Arts Board Library Board Memorial Hospital of SWCO Board of Trustees Museum Board Planning & Zoning Commission Predatory Animal Board Recreation Board Solid Waste District- Farson/Eden Solid Waste Disposal District- Wamsutter/Bairoil Southwest Counseling Board Star Transit Board Water Board- RS, GR, SWCO Joint Powers Water Board

10 am – Memorial Hospital of SWCO Annual Report

10:30 am – Public RMP check-in

10:50 am – Resolution to designate a public records person for the county

10:55 am – FY 2019-2020 Health Insurance Premium resolution

11:05 am – Request for Special Prosecution from Sublette County

11:10 am – Request to restaff vacant position in the Attorney’s Office

11:15 am – Request to restaff vacant position in the Custodial Department

11:20 am – Request to restaff vacant position in the Patrol Division

11:25 am – Provider agreement between the Board of County Commissioners of Sweetwater County, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Department, the Natrona County Board and County Commissioners, and the Natrona County Sherrif’s Department

11:35 am – Tel-Mate Inmate Communication Contract

11:45 am – Sweetwater Medics Extension Contract

11:55 am – Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners Renewal Scholarship

Sweetwater County Board of Commissioner Vacancy Appointment Noon – John Kolb 12:30 pm – Island Richards 1 pm – Lauren Schoenfeld

Other

Executive Session – Legal

Adjourn

Following the Regular Board of County Commissioner’s Meeting, the Commission will conduct the Fiscal Year 2020 Budget Workshop.

Read the full agenda and packet here.