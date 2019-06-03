Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for June 4

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, June 4, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.

Following the regularly scheduled meeting, a Fiscal Year 2020 Budget Workshop is scheduled to begin at 11 am.

Check out the agenda below.

Agenda

The main agenda is as follows:

8:30 am – Call to Order

Public Hearing- Budget Amendments Sheriff’s Office Fire Marshall

8:40 am- Commissioner Comments/Reports

9:20 am – County Resident Concerns

9:30 am – Approval to submit a grant application to TC Energy for the County Fire Department

9:35 am – Award of the 2019 CMAQ Dust Control Project CM19303 CR# 24 Patrick Draw Road

9:40 am – SWCO Sheriff’s Office Pre-Employment Agreement

10:45 am – FY 2019-2020 Health Insurance Premium discussion

10 am – Building Entry Agreement

10:05 am – Presentation from ArcaSearch on digital preservation of county documents

10:20 am – Review proposed lease buyout for Cell Tower Lease 420059

Other

Executive Session – As needed

Adjourn

Following the Regular Board of County Commissioner’s Meeting, the Commission will conduct the Fiscal Year 2020 Budget Workshop beginning at 11 am.

Read the full agenda here.

