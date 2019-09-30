Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for October 1

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, October 1, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.

Check out the agenda below.

Agenda

The main agenda is as follows:

8:30 am – Call to Order

Public Hearing- Budget Amendments Grants County Clerk

8:40 am- Commissioner Comments/Reports

9:30 am – County Resident Concerns

9:40 am – Human Service Agreement

9:45 am – Approval of the FFY 2020 TANF CPI Grant Contract and Subcontracts

9:50 am – Sweetwater Events Complex Specific Tax Purpose Tax Project

10:10 am – Motion and Board Approval of Documents Amending the Lost Creek IDB Bond Loan (2013) and for Authority of the Chair to Sign the Amendment to Financing Agreement, Supplement to Indenture, and Amendment and Restated Promissory Note

10:20 am – Paintball Lease Agreement with the City of Rock Springs

10:25 am – Solid Waste Disposal District #2 Board Appointment

10:30 am – Surplus Vehicle Sale and Exchange

10:40 am – Letter of Support for Green River’s Application for the Wyoming Business Council Community Readiness Grant

10:50 am – Request to Re-Staff Vacant Position in the Detention Center

10:55 am – Request Approval for the Voluntary Separation Program-Health Insurance Option Only

11:05 am – Request Approval for Payment of Flu Vaccinations for Employees and Retiress of SWCO and Component Units

11:10 am – Health Insurance Renewal Presentation

Other

11:40 am – Executive Session – Legal

Adjourn

Read the full agenda here.

Read the complete packet here.