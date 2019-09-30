Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for October 1

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, October 1, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.
Check out the agenda below.
Agenda
The main agenda is as follows:
- 8:30 am – Call to Order
- Public Hearing- Budget Amendments
- Grants
- County Clerk
- 8:40 am- Commissioner Comments/Reports
- 9:30 am – County Resident Concerns
- 9:40 am – Human Service Agreement
- 9:45 am – Approval of the FFY 2020 TANF CPI Grant Contract and Subcontracts
- 9:50 am – Sweetwater Events Complex Specific Tax Purpose Tax Project
- 10:10 am – Motion and Board Approval of Documents Amending the Lost Creek IDB Bond Loan (2013) and for Authority of the Chair to Sign the Amendment to Financing Agreement, Supplement to Indenture, and Amendment and Restated Promissory Note
- 10:20 am – Paintball Lease Agreement with the City of Rock Springs
- 10:25 am – Solid Waste Disposal District #2 Board Appointment
- 10:30 am – Surplus Vehicle Sale and Exchange
- 10:40 am – Letter of Support for Green River’s Application for the Wyoming Business Council Community Readiness Grant
- 10:50 am – Request to Re-Staff Vacant Position in the Detention Center
- 10:55 am – Request Approval for the Voluntary Separation Program-Health Insurance Option Only
- 11:05 am – Request Approval for Payment of Flu Vaccinations for Employees and Retiress of SWCO and Component Units
- 11:10 am – Health Insurance Renewal Presentation
- Other
- 11:40 am – Executive Session – Legal
- Adjourn
Read the full agenda here.
Read the complete packet here.