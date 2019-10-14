Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for October 15

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, October 15, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.

Check out the agenda below.

Agenda

The main agenda is as follows:

8:30 am – Call to Order

8:40 am- Commissioner Comments/Reports

9:30 am – County Resident Concerns

9:40 am – Request funding for framing of photographs of the District Court Judges from 1885-present to hang in the District Court Lobby to preserve history

9:45 am – Proclamation for Mine Rescue Day

9:50 am – Domestic Violence Awareness Proclamation

10:05 am – United Way Workplace Campaign

10:20 am – Approval of the FY 2020 Highway Safety Grant Agreement

10:25 am – Acceptance of the FY 2019 Bulletproof Vest Partnership Grant Award

10:30 am – Renewal of the BLM Recreation or Pubic Purpose Lease for the SWCO Youth Home

10:35 am -Application for a Renewal of a BLM Right-of-Way Grant for a portion of Sweetwater Drive CR#1155

10:40 am – Cooperative Agreement between WYDOT & SWCO for Transverse Rumble Strips on CR#11 TG-Soda Ash Road

10:45 am – Request Approval of Voluntary Separation Plan Agreement signed by employee

10:50 am – Memorial Hospital of SWCO Special Purpose Tax Presentation

11:10 am – November 2020 6th Penny starting discussion from SWCO Municipalities

Other

12 pm – Executive Session – Legal

Adjourn

Read the full agenda here.

Read the complete packet here.