Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for October 15

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, October 15, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.
Check out the agenda below.
Agenda
The main agenda is as follows:
- 8:30 am – Call to Order
- 8:40 am- Commissioner Comments/Reports
- 9:30 am – County Resident Concerns
- 9:40 am – Request funding for framing of photographs of the District Court Judges from 1885-present to hang in the District Court Lobby to preserve history
- 9:45 am – Proclamation for Mine Rescue Day
- 9:50 am – Domestic Violence Awareness Proclamation
- 10:05 am – United Way Workplace Campaign
- 10:20 am – Approval of the FY 2020 Highway Safety Grant Agreement
- 10:25 am – Acceptance of the FY 2019 Bulletproof Vest Partnership Grant Award
- 10:30 am – Renewal of the BLM Recreation or Pubic Purpose Lease for the SWCO Youth Home
- 10:35 am -Application for a Renewal of a BLM Right-of-Way Grant for a portion of Sweetwater Drive CR#1155
- 10:40 am – Cooperative Agreement between WYDOT & SWCO for Transverse Rumble Strips on CR#11 TG-Soda Ash Road
- 10:45 am – Request Approval of Voluntary Separation Plan Agreement signed by employee
- 10:50 am – Memorial Hospital of SWCO Special Purpose Tax Presentation
- 11:10 am – November 2020 6th Penny starting discussion from SWCO Municipalities
- Other
- 12 pm – Executive Session – Legal
- Adjourn
Read the full agenda here.
Read the complete packet here.