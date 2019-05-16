Sweetwater Events Complex Looking to Relocate and Improve Motocross Track

ROCK SPRINGS– The Sweetwater Events Complex Board and staff are working with the Rock Springs Motocross Club to relocate the Motocross Track at the Events Complex from the back of the property to south of the Grandstands.

The new location will allow for an easier access for visitors, better irrigation, additional race dates and a new updated track design. The updated track would include an improved sprinkler system, scoring and registration towers, a pit area and camping spaces. The location already has ample lighted parking and easy access through the grandstand entrance.

In past years, the Rock Springs Motocross Club has had limited race dates due to the location of the track and the conflict with other events at the facility.

“It is located on the back of the property by the horse stalls and the Boar’s Tusk Campground. Often times we have multiple events on the property, and for the safety of all our visitors we think moving the track will offer more opportunities,” Larry Lloyd, Executive Director, said.

"It is located on the back of the property by the horse stalls and the Boar's Tusk Campground. Often times we have multiple events on the property, and for the safety of all our visitors we think moving the track will offer more opportunities," Larry Lloyd, Executive Director, said.