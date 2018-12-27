The 6th Annual Red Tie Gala is Just Over a Month Away

Tiffany Marshall, the Executive Director of the Memorial Hospital Foundation, reported that the Red Tie Gala has already secured over 50 sponsors and has sold almost 400 tickets.

“We decided to limit ticket sales to 500 this year to keep the experience of the event special, so we’re really excited that with a month left, we only have about 100 tickets left before we officially sell the night out.”

The Red Tie Gala raises money to support the needs of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County through ticket sales, sponsorships, donations, multiple auctions, and various games.