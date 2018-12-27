The 6th Annual Red Tie Gala is Just Over a Month Away

Tickets for the 6th annual Red Tie Gala are still available but are selling quickly.
Tickets may be purchased by contacting the Memorial Hospital Foundation or online HERE.
The Red Tie Gala will be held at the Sweetwater Events Complex on February 2, 2019. Doors open at 5pm.
Tiffany Marshall, the Executive Director of the Memorial Hospital Foundation, reported that the Red Tie Gala has already secured over 50 sponsors and has sold almost 400 tickets.
“We decided to limit ticket sales to 500 this year to keep the experience of the event special, so we’re really excited that with a month left, we only have about 100 tickets left before we officially sell the night out.”
The Red Tie Gala raises money to support the needs of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County through ticket sales, sponsorships, donations, multiple auctions, and various games.
Side-by-side Raffle
Another unique aspect of the Red Tie Gala is the annual Red Tie Gala CanAm raffle through partnerships with Rocky Mountain Power Sports and CJ Signs which is currently underway. Raffle tickets are $100 each and only 200 will be sold. This year, the raffle is for a custom Wyoming wrapped 2019 Maverick Trail.
“In the past two years, the Foundation has invested about $350,000 into the hospital, purchasing new equipment to improve patient care and the patient experience. A lot of that money we were able to spend came from fundraising efforts such as the Red Tie Gala,” added Marshall. The Foundation is hoping to continue investing money into the hospital in 2019 and the proceeds of the Red Tie Gala will greatly support that initiative.”
For more information on the event, donation or sponsorship opportunities, or to get involved with the event, contact the Memorial Hospital Foundation by emailing:
Tiffany Marshall at tmarshall@sweetwatermemorial.com
or calling (307) 352-8234
