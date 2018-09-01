The Confidential Veterans Crisis Line: A Resource that Makes a Difference

The confidential Veterans Crisis Line, online chat, and text are available, and we are here for you.

If you are a Veteran in crisis, or are the family member or friend of one, there is help available that can make a difference.

The Veterans Crisis Line is staffed by caring, qualified responders — some of them Veterans or family members of Veterans themselves — who understand what Veterans have been through. The Veterans Crisis Line, online chat, and text are available to all Veterans and their families and friends.

. Responders are standing by 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year to provide confidential support by phone or online chat. Assistance is only a phone call, click, or text away.

What You Can Do

Call if you or someone you know is concerned about a Veteran.

Learn to recognize the signs of crisis, including the warning signs of suicide, and know how to respond.

Spread the word that confidential support is available for Veterans and their loved ones.

The Clay Hunt Suicide Prevention for America Veterans Act

Former Marine Cpl. Clay Hunt was a veteran advocate and humanitarian.

Although Clay was an outspoken Battle Buddy and devoted advocate for his fellow vets, he ultimately succumbed to his battle with depression and took his own life.

. In his honor, Clay’s family introduced new legislation through the Clay Hunt Suicide Prevention for America Veterans Act which allocates increased funding and attention to providing resources for our Veterans.

Clay’s story highlights the urgency of addressing the needs of our vets.

Don’t wait. Save 1-800-273-8255

in your phone today and help our Veterans at the touch of a finger.

