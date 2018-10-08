The Waddell & Reed Staff Says “Thank You”

Ken Fortuna and Shane Neiderer at your local Waddell & Reed Financial Advisors office would like to say a sincere “thank you” to the community, our friends, family and supporters for helping to make the Open House/ Ribbon Cutting at our new office a great success!
Serving our patrons will always be our number one priority and we are proud to do so in our new location.
Financial planning can help ensure the security in your future and the future of those you love and we so appreciate you trusting us with your business.
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.