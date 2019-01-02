Tigers Back in Action at Laramie Winter Invite

LARAMIE– The Rock Springs High School boys swimming team competed at the Laramie Winter Pre-Invite and Invite on Friday and Saturday, December 28 and 29.

The Tigers totaled up 37.5 points to take eleventh place at the invite.



Laramie Winter Pre-Invite

Team captain and senior Anthony Erramouspe qualified for state in the 200 yard individual medley on Friday, swimming a time of 2:19.63, taking seventh place. He also took seventh place in the 100 yard freestyle with a time of 57.00.

Earlier in the season, Erramouspe has qualified for state in the 500 yard freestyle, 200 yard freestyle, and the 100 yard butterfly.

Conley Searle took seventh in the 100 yard butterfly, swimming a time of 1:09.45. Talon Thomas placed eighth in the 100 yard freestyle with a time of 57.21. Thomas took tenth place in the 100 yard breaststroke, swimming a time of 1:41.81.

Jeran Spicer placed ninth in the 100 yard backstroke with a time of 1:10.52.

Thomas, Anden Asper, Searle, and Erramouspe swam a time of 1:45.84 in the 200 yard freestyle relay to take eighth place.



Pre-Invite Results (December 28, 2018)



200 Yard Medley Relay

11. Rock Springs A- Erral Asper, Talon Thomas, Anthony Erramouspe, Anden Asper 1:59.85

19. Rock Springs B- Kyler Maedche, Landon Atkinson, Aiden Nauenburg, Darrien Sherwood 2:32.34

200 Yard Freestyle

13. Conley Searle 2:15.48

20. Sam Smith 2:29.06

23. Ryan Nate 2:32.71

33. Landon Atkinson 3:11.24

200 Yard Individual Medley

7. Anthony Erramouspe 2:19.63 *4A

18. Jeran Spicer 2:32.11

32. Kyler Maedche 2:49.33

39. Aiden Nauenburg 3:15.02

50 Yard Freestyle

17. Anden Asper 27.83

25. Darrien Sherwood 28.54

35. Evan Croff 30.94

38. Quinten Gasaway 34.18

100 Yard Butterfly

7. Conley Searle 1:09.45

15. Erral Asper 1:17.02

100 Yard Freestyle

7. Anthony Erramouspe 57.00

8. Talon Thomas 57.21

24. Darrien Sherwood 1:05.46

25. Anden Asper 1:06.83

28. Evan Croff 1:11.17

500 Yard Freestyle

16. Kyler Maedche 6:25.42

27. Aiden Nauenburg 7:43.32

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

8. Rock Springs A- Talon Thomas, Anden Asper, Conley Searle, Anthony Erramouspe 1:45.84

17. Rock Springs B- Jeran Spicer, Ryan Nate, Evan Croff, Sam Smith 2:01.43

100 Yard Backstroke

9. Jeran Spicer 1:10.52

12. Erral Asper 1:11.88

100 Yard Breaststroke

10. Talon Thomas 1:14.81

27. Sam Smith 1:28.43

31. Landon Atkinson 1:38.46

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

11. Rock Springs A- Erral Asper, Jeran Spicer, Darrien Sherwood, Aiden Nauenburg 4:30.65

16. Rock Springs B- Evan Croff, Conley Searle, Landon Atkinson, Kyler Maedche 4:45.86



Laramie Winter Invite

On Saturday, Anthony Erramouspe took fifth place in both the 100 yard butterfly and the 500 yard freestyle. His times were 1:00.96 and 5:30.76, respectively.



Invite Results (December 29, 2018)



200 Yard Medley Relay

11. Rock Springs A- Erral Asper, Talon Thomas, Anthony Erramouspe, Anden Asper 1:59.51

25. Rock Springs B- Kyler Maedche, Landon Atkinson, Aiden Nauenburg, Darrien Sherwood 2:33.04

200 Yard Freestyle

23. Conley Searle 2:14.59

29. Ryan Nate 2:28.07

31. Sam Smith 2:32.26

44. Landon Atkinson 3:29.51

200 Yard Individual Medley

20. Jeran Spicer 2:30.60

30. Kyler Maedche 2:50.29

34. Aiden Nauenburg 3:17.85

50 Yard Freestyle

11. Talon Thomas 24.91

30. Anden Asper 27.79

35. Darrien Sherwood 28.34

51. Evan Croff 32.61

55. Quinten Gasaway 36.30

100 Yard Butterfly

5. Anthony Erramouspe 1:00.96 *4A

24. Erral Asper 1:14.76

100 Yard Freestyle

23. Conley Searle 1:02.08

26. Anden Asper 1:05.10

29. Darrien Sherwood 1:05.65

42. Evan Croff 1:12.50

48. Quinten Gasaway 1:22.37

500 Yard Freestyle

5. Anthony Erramouspe 5:30.76 *4A

14. Jeran Spicer 6:09.14

21. Ryan Nate 6:52.92

24. Aiden Nauenburg 7:35.93

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

13. Rock Springs A- Talon Thomas, Anden Asper, Conley Searle, Anthony Erramouspe 1:45.57

18. Rock Springs B- Jeran Spicer, Ryan Nate, Evan Croff, Sam Smith 1:58.97

100 Yard Backstroke

17. Erral Asper 1:12.61

22. Kyler Maedche 1:16.33

100 Yard Breaststroke

15. Talon Thomas 1:15.88

26. Sam Smith 1:26.84

33. Landon Atkinson 1:40.10

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

14. Rock Springs A- Erral Asper, Jeran Spicer, Darrien Sherwood, Ryan Nate 4:25.21

18. Rock Springs B- Evan Croff, Landon Atkinson, Conley Searle, Kyler Maedche 4:44.57



Team Scores

Lander 220.5 Laramie High School 195 Kelly Walsh High School 157 Green River High School 156 Cheyenne Central High School 142 Thunder Basin High School 125 Cheyenne South 118 Cheyenne East High School 103 Rawlins High School 43 Riverton High School 42 Rock Springs High School 37.5 Kemmerer High School 20

Up Next

The Tigers will be back in the pool this weekend as they compete at Green River on Friday, January 4, against Green River, Lyman, and Kemmerer. The boys will then travel to Evanston on Saturday, January 5. The meets are scheduled to start at 4 pm and 10 am, respectively.