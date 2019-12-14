Tigers Splash Into Second Place During First Home Meet

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Tigers held their first home swim meet of the year on Friday evening. Rock Springs finished second in team standings with 253 points. Riverton, Rawlins, Lyman and Evanston were also present in the pool.

Rock Springs saw two first place finishes in the 100-yard butterfly and the 400-yard freestyle relay. The Tigers also saw strong performances throughout the remaining events.

No qualifications for the 4A state swim meet came from the opening meet of the season. Conley Searle came closest during his first place finish in the 100-yard butterfly. Searle was short 0.16 seconds from qualifying for the 4A state swim meet.

The Tigers will be back in the pool on Saturday, December 14 in Rawlins.

For full results from the meet, please click below.