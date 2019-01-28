Tigers Take Sixth at Ron Thon Memorial

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School wrestling team competed at the 2019 Ron Thon Memorial over the weekend, in which they finished in sixth place.

The Ron Thon Memorial took place Friday and Saturday, January 25 and 26, and over 44 teams competed in the wrestling tournament.

The Tigers totaled up 125.5 points to take sixth place.

Cameron Metcalf went undefeated throughout the tournament to take first place at 138. At 132, Ashton Dupape took second, wrestling 4-1. Zack Vasquez wrestled 6-1 to take third place at 126.

Tristan Profaizer wrestled 4-2 to take fifth place at 160. At 285, AJ Kelly took fifth place, going 5-2.

Check out the Tigers’ complete results below.



Rock Springs High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

RSHS 2019 Ron Thon Results



113

Tim Henry (28-7) place is unknown and scored 8.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Tim Henry (Rock Springs) 28-7 won by fall over Colton Briscoe (Buffalo) 5-7 (Fall 1:14)

Champ. Round 2 – Tim Henry (Rock Springs) 28-7 won by decision over Nathan Campos (Green River) 14-10 (Dec 10-4)

Quarterfinal – Tate Stoddard (Glenrock) 35-2 won by major decision over Tim Henry (Rock Springs) 28-7 (MD 14-3)

Cons. Round 4 – Tim Henry (Rock Springs) 28-7 won by major decision over Jaxin Moore (Evanston) 17-16 (MD 12-1)

Cons. Round 5 – Domanic Hartley (Worland) 24-7 won by fall over Tim Henry (Rock Springs) 28-7 (Fall 0:46)

120

RJ Davidson (15-8) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Haze Child (Star Valley) 10-2 won by major decision over RJ Davidson (Rock Springs) 15-8 (MD 18-4)

Cons. Round 1 – RJ Davidson (Rock Springs) 15-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Joe Thompson (Star Valley) 17-6 won by decision over RJ Davidson (Rock Springs) 15-8 (Dec 8-6)

126

Zack Vasquez (28-4) placed 3rd and scored 22.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Zack Vasquez (Rock Springs) 28-4 won by fall over Jayden Schneider (Evanston) 16-10 (Fall 1:13)

Champ. Round 2 – Zack Vasquez (Rock Springs) 28-4 won by fall over Tristan Hicks (Star Valley) 26-8 (Fall 4:18)

Quarterfinal – Reese Osborne (Sheridan) 29-5 won by decision over Zack Vasquez (Rock Springs) 28-4 (Dec 9-6)

Cons. Round 4 – Zack Vasquez (Rock Springs) 28-4 won by decision over Quentin Meyer (Torrington) 24-16 (Dec 7-0)

Cons. Round 5 – Zack Vasquez (Rock Springs) 28-4 won by major decision over Garret Fletcher (Rock Springs) 22-9 (MD 12-0)

Cons. Semi – Zack Vasquez (Rock Springs) 28-4 won by major decision over Kyler Henderson (Natrona County HS) 28-11 (MD 14-4)

3rd Place Match – Zack Vasquez (Rock Springs) 28-4 won by decision over Noah Hone (Kelly Walsh) 24-6 (Dec 3-1)

126

Garret Fletcher (22-9) place is unknown.

Champ. Round 1 – Garret Fletcher (Rock Springs) 22-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Isaac Saavedra (Evanston) 16-12 won by decision over Garret Fletcher (Rock Springs) 22-9 (Dec 6-4)

Cons. Round 2 – Garret Fletcher (Rock Springs) 22-9 won by decision over Bryson Vasquez (Cheyenne East) 1-2 (Dec 2-1)

Cons. Round 3 – Garret Fletcher (Rock Springs) 22-9 won by fall over Jacob Snell (Pinedale) 11-13 (Fall 1:35)

Cons. Round 4 – Garret Fletcher (Rock Springs) 22-9 won by decision over Quinton Hecker (Lovell) 28-8 (Dec 7-0)

Cons. Round 5 – Zack Vasquez (Rock Springs) 28-4 won by major decision over Garret Fletcher (Rock Springs) 22-9 (MD 12-0)

132

Ashton Dupape (25-3) placed 2nd and scored 26.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Ashton Dupape (Rock Springs) 25-3 won by fall over Corey Linebaugh (Powell) 2-2 (Fall 1:03)

Champ. Round 2 – Ashton Dupape (Rock Springs) 25-3 won by fall over Jordan Schneider (Evanston) 14-15 (Fall 1:27)

Quarterfinal – Ashton Dupape (Rock Springs) 25-3 won by fall over Kale Corley (Newcastle/Upton) 24-9 (Fall 1:28)

Semifinal – Ashton Dupape (Rock Springs) 25-3 won by decision over Cyruss Meeks (Natrona County HS) 34-6 (Dec 4-2)

1st Place Match – Jace Palmer (Kelly Walsh) 24-1 won by decision over Ashton Dupape (Rock Springs) 25-3 (Dec 7-4)

138

Colton Davidson (4-10) place is unknown.

Prelim – Swade Bindl (Mountain View) 14-15 won by fall over Colton Davidson (Rock Springs) 4-10 (Fall 5:11)

Prelim – Colton Davidson (Rock Springs) 4-10 won by fall over Gavin Durfee (Newcastle/Upton) 14-22 (Fall 5:38)

Cons. Round 1 – Brock Roberts (Evanston) 18-18 won by decision over Colton Davidson (Rock Springs) 4-10 (Dec 5-2)

138

Cameron Metcalf (31-3) placed 1st and scored 28.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Cameron Metcalf (Rock Springs) 31-3 won by fall over Adrian Maas (Glenrock) 5-15 (Fall 0:19)

Champ. Round 2 – Cameron Metcalf (Rock Springs) 31-3 won by major decision over Hagen Lamoreaux (Lyman) 23-10 (MD 13-4)

Quarterfinal – Cameron Metcalf (Rock Springs) 31-3 won by major decision over Carson Carlson (Kemmerer) 20-10 (MD 10-0)

Semifinal – Cameron Metcalf (Rock Springs) 31-3 won by decision over Hayden Crow (Sheridan) 31-10 (Dec 8-2)

1st Place Match – Cameron Metcalf (Rock Springs) 31-3 won by decision over Reese Karst (Powell) 32-3 (Dec 7-3)

138

Trevor Allred (8-9) place is unknown.

Champ. Round 1 – Trevor Allred (Rock Springs) 8-9 won by fall over Colby Stockton (Burns/Pine Bluffs) 3-16 (Fall 2:44)

Champ. Round 2 – Shawn Smith (Cheyenne East) 38-12 won by fall over Trevor Allred (Rock Springs) 8-9 (Fall 2:45)

Cons. Round 2 – Justin Flores (Green River) 22-11 won by fall over Trevor Allred (Rock Springs) 8-9 (Fall 1:20)

145

Landon Toth (11-8) place is unknown and scored 5.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Sam Henderson (Kelly Walsh) 16-10 won by major decision over Landon Toth (Rock Springs) 11-8 (MD 19-7)

Cons. Round 1 – Landon Toth (Rock Springs) 11-8 won by decision over Benson Avery (Campbell County) 12-11 (Dec 7-0)

Cons. Round 2 – Landon Toth (Rock Springs) 11-8 won by medical forfeit over Mason Yenney (Rock Springs) 20-11 (M. For.)

Cons. Round 3 – Landon Toth (Rock Springs) 11-8 won by decision over Kagan Lenzen (Douglas) 26-17 (Dec 5-4)

Cons. Round 4 – Tryston Truempler (Shoshoni) 30-8 won by decision over Landon Toth (Rock Springs) 11-8 (Dec 6-3)

145

Mason Yenney (20-11) place is unknown.

Champ. Round 1 – Mason Yenney (Rock Springs) 20-11 won by fall over Jeffery VanAntwerp (Thermopolis) 11-18 (Fall 2:47)

Champ. Round 2 – Warren Carr (Thunder Basin High School) 33-2 won by injury default over Mason Yenney (Rock Springs) 20-11 (Inj. 0:48)

Cons. Round 2 – Landon Toth (Rock Springs) 11-8 won by medical forfeit over Mason Yenney (Rock Springs) 20-11 (M. For.)

Rock Springs High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

152

Wyatt Fletcher (6-11) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Tray Hyatt (Riverton ) 24-9 won by fall over Wyatt Fletcher (Rock Springs) 6-11 (Fall 1:47)

Cons. Round 1 – Wyatt Fletcher (Rock Springs) 6-11 won by fall over Zane Moore (Glenrock) 22-10 (Fall 4:34)

Cons. Round 2 – Casey Britton (Torrington) 17-13 won by fall over Wyatt Fletcher (Rock Springs) 6-11 (Fall 2:20)

160

Tristan Profaizer (26-3) placed 5th and scored 14.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Tristan Profaizer (Rock Springs) 26-3 won by major decision over Jack Steed (Lovell) 16-7 (MD 10-0)

Champ. Round 2 – Tristan Profaizer (Rock Springs) 26-3 won by major decision over Ryan Hines (Thunder Basin High School) 2-2 (MD 14-1)

Quarterfinal – Tristan Profaizer (Rock Springs) 26-3 won by tech fall over Mark Walker (Mountain View) 20-11 (TF-1.5 1:29 (16-0))

Semifinal – Kyle Kunz (Star Valley) 24-7 won by decision over Tristan Profaizer (Rock Springs) 26-3 (Dec 8-7)

Cons. Semi – Seth Horton (Powell) 29-10 won by decision over Tristan Profaizer (Rock Springs) 26-3 (Dec 5-1)

5th Place Match – Tristan Profaizer (Rock Springs) 26-3 won by decision over Christian Coffman (Douglas) 31-12 (Dec 9-8)

170

Lance Kettering (10-13) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Riley Shaffer (Thermopolis) 17-12 won by decision over Lance Kettering (Rock Springs) 10-13 (Dec 7-1)

Cons. Round 1 – Lance Kettering (Rock Springs) 10-13 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Kelly Powell (Lovell) 24-12 won by decision over Lance Kettering (Rock Springs) 10-13 (Dec 9-4)

182

Carson Knezovich (13-14) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Charlie Beaudrie (Cody) 30-7 won by fall over Carson Knezovich (Rock Springs) 13-14 (Fall 3:30)

Cons. Round 1 – Kerry Powell (Lovell) 19-15 won by decision over Carson Knezovich (Rock Springs) 13-14 (Dec 10-3)

285

AJ Kelly (26-7) placed 5th and scored 19.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – AJ Kelly (Rock Springs) 26-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – AJ Kelly (Rock Springs) 26-7 won by fall over Raymond Delgado (Burns/Pine Bluffs) 9-7 (Fall 0:12)

Quarterfinal – Asencion Pelham (Big Piney) 20-2 won by fall over AJ Kelly (Rock Springs) 26-7 (Fall 4:35)

Cons. Round 4 – AJ Kelly (Rock Springs) 26-7 won by fall over Sawyer Mauthe (Powell) 12-6 (Fall 0:38)

Cons. Round 5 – AJ Kelly (Rock Springs) 26-7 won by fall over Duy Linh Hoang (Powell) 21-11 (Fall 2:36)

Cons. Semi – Parker Merritt (Star Valley) 31-7 won by fall over AJ Kelly (Rock Springs) 26-7 (Fall 1:44)

5th Place Match – AJ Kelly (Rock Springs) 26-7 won by fall over Kie Foster (Rawlins) 18-7 (Fall 0:40)

Team Scores (Through 10th Place)

Kelly Walsh 217.5 Green River 181.0 Thunder Basin High School 152.0 Star Valley 138.0 Powell 136.5 Rock Springs 125.5 Natrona County HS 116.0 Sheridan 107.5 Kemmerer 104.5 Cheyenne East 85.5

Up Next

The Tigers will host Lyman and Mountain View on Wednesday, January 30. Varsity will take to the mat at 6 pm. The Tigers will then host the Conference Duals on Saturday, February 2. Round one is slated to start at 11 am.