Traci Ciepiela Withdraws from the Election in the Race for the Wyoming House District #17

WYOMING — Traci Ciepiela has announced her withdrawal from the election on Nov. 6, 2018. She was a candidate for Wyoming House, District #17.

The following is the full text of her announcement:

“When I announced my candidacy for House Seat District 17, I had no idea what different twists my life would take.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

This morning I accepted a position in the state of Iowa. After more than 12 years in Rock Springs, I am going to be relocating in December.

I appreciate the voters who turned in early ballots and voted for me. I appreciated all of the support during the primary. It is with regret that I must withdraw from the election as it wouldn’t be ethically proper to stay in the race knowing I would have to immediately resign should I have been successful.

I do hope another republican will run for the seat in two years. I have contacted the Wyoming Secretary of State and formally withdrew my name from consideration this afternoon.”

-Traci C Ciepiela